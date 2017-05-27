The Newswire
28 May 2017 Last Updated at 11:34 am National

Army Guns Down Intruder Along LoC

JAMMU
The Army today shot dead an intruder along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Troops along the LoC in Krishnagati sector of Poonch district shot dead the intruder around 0230 hours, an Army officer said.

An Army spokesman said the intruder was shot dead in an ambush.

More deatils awaited...

(PTI)

J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Border Indo-Pak Border Defence National
