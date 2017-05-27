The Newswire
Army Guns Down Intruder Along LoC
JAMMU
The Army today shot dead an intruder along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
Troops along the LoC in Krishnagati sector of Poonch district shot dead the intruder around 0230 hours, an Army officer said.
An Army spokesman said the intruder was shot dead in an ambush.
More deatils awaited...
(PTI)
