The Newswire
Army Foils Attack by Pakistan's BAT in Uri, Kills Two Militants
Srinagar
Representative Image
The Army today said its troops foiled an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) on a patrol party along the Line of Control in Uri sector of Kashmir, killing two militants.
"Alert troops foiled a BAT attack on our patrol party in Uri sector today. Two BAT terrorists were killed in the operation," an army official said here.
The BAT attack was effectively repulsed, the official said.
According to police sources, the bodies of the two slain militants were lying in "no man's" land along the LoC.
