The Newswire
31 May 2017 Last Updated at 2:03 pm National

Army Chopper Makes Emergency Landing in Rajasthan Due to Bad Weather

Jaipur
Army Chopper Makes Emergency Landing in Rajasthan Due to Bad Weather
Representative Image-File

An Indian Army helicopter today made an emergency landing at an open field near the Jaipur-Agra Highway in the district due to bad weather.

Three members on-board, including the pilots, are safe, SHO, Kanota Police Station, Gaurishankar told PTI.

The landing was made at around 12 noon at Dayarampura village.

He said the helicopter was on its way to Jaipur when the weather suddenly changed forcing the pilot to land in the open field.

