Army Chopper Makes Emergency Landing in Rajasthan Due to Bad Weather

An Indian Army helicopter today made an emergency landing at an open field near the Jaipur-Agra Highway in the district due to bad weather.



Three members on-board, including the pilots, are safe, SHO, Kanota Police Station, Gaurishankar told PTI.



The landing was made at around 12 noon at Dayarampura village.



He said the helicopter was on its way to Jaipur when the weather suddenly changed forcing the pilot to land in the open field.