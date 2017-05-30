Armed Naxals Set Ablaze Bus in Narayanpur
Naxals torched a bus after asking passengers to alight in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said today.
When the private bus was on its way to Orchha from Narayanpur, a group of Naxals, some of them armed, stopped the vehicle last night near Jhorigaon village, located about 300 kms from the state capital, Superintendent of Police, Santosh Singh told PTI.
The rebels asked the passengers to de-board and then set the bus ablaze, he said.
The exact number of passengers is not known but all of them are reported safe, the SP said.
Security personnel rushed to the spot soon after receiving an alert. A combing operation has been launched in the region to nab the attackers, he said.
According to Singh, the Naxals are frustrated with the road construction work in the region, and therefore are committing such acts.
"The ultras have been opposing road construction from Narayanpur to Orchha in Abujhmaad - considered as a Maoist den," Singh said.
"Despite their disruption, construction has been completed in around 45-km patch of the total 66 kms, under security cover of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and district force," he said.
The construction of the remaining portion is underway, the SP said.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- CBI Court to Frame Charges Against Advani, Others
- Cyclone Mora Hits B'desh, India On High Alert
- 'Had A Good Interaction,' Says PM Modi After Meeting German Chancellor Merkel
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment
I never thought I could learn how to trade and really profit from it. Thanks to Superior Trading System for teaching me. If you are interested in how to make money through trading Google Superior Trading System.