Are You On Twitter? US Journalist Megyn Kelly Asks Modi, Gets Trolled
American TV anchor Megyn Kelly was on Friday trolled on social media for asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he was Twitter.
Kelly, a journalist and news anchor at National Broadcasting Company, asked the question while interacting with Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of today's St. Petersburg International Economic Forum which she was to moderate.
After shaking hands with Putin and Modi, the prime minister praised Kelly's picture on her Twitter account where she is seen posing with an umbrella.
Kelly then asked Modi, "Are you on Twitter?"
Modi, the world's second most followed leader on Twitter after US President Donald Trump, then laughed off her question and continued the interaction.
Before dinner, had a brief interaction with noted journalist & commentator @megynkelly, moderator of tomorrow's session at the @SPIEF. pic.twitter.com/5CQ58Zn5hP— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 1, 2017
As the video containing the question went viral, she was trolled on social media with some users wondering why she had not done her homework before asking the question.
One Twitter user said, "@megynkelly You asked the wrong guy is he's on Twitter !!! You're a journalist, some homework is needed!"
Another user said, "Megyn Kelly To Modi - Are You On Twitter? @megynkelly Please have a look on the Follower stats of @narendramodi and yours.
Kelly is followed by 2.31 million people on Twitter while Prime Minister Modi is followed by over 30.3 million followers. Trump is followed by 31.2 million people.
"Megyn Kelly asking #Modi if he's on #twitter tell either of 2 things. The world media is still ignorant of India or she was just being stupid," another user tweeted.
"Unlike @megynkelly, Indian #PM @narendramodi did do his homework & makes small talk about umbrella photo on twitter!," tweeted another user.
In April, Modi emerged as the most followed world leader on photo-sharing app Instagram with a whopping 6.9 million followers, surpassing Trump.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Guha Questions Preferential Treatment To Dhoni, Superstar Syndrome
- Anti-BJP Parties Get Invite At Karunanidhi's 94th B'day
- Are You On Twitter?Journalist Asks Modi, Gets Trolled
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- I'm Realising My Dream Now, Says UPSC Topper Nandini
- Demonetisation Pulls Down India's GDP to 3-Year Low at 6.1%, Loses Fastest Growing Economy Tag to China
- 'Take Salary Cuts, Save Jobs,' Narayana Murthy Asks Senior Executives to Stop Layoffs
- Students Protest As AMU Stops Serving Breakfast-Lunch to Non-Muslim Students During Ramazan
- Babri Demolition: CBI Court Frames Criminal Conspiracy Charges Against Advani, Joshi And Bharti
- Aircraft Scam: CBI Files Three Cases Against Civil Aviation Ministry And Air India
- Defending The Use of 'Human Shield', General Bipin Rawat Says 'Dirty War' In Kashmir Has To Be Fought With 'Innovative Ways'
- Last 3 Years Have Transformed People's Lives, Says PM Modi
Post a Comment