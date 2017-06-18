The Newswire
AR Rahman Pays Homage To London Fire Victims Ahead Of His UK Gig
Music maestro AR Rahman has offered condolences to the families of the victims of the deadly fire that engulfed the Grenfell Tower in London.
According to the latest figure, 30 people are confirmed to have died in the devastating fire on Wednesday.
"Dear residents of Grenfell Tower. We are extremely sorry to hear about the loss of homes and lives in the tragic fire. Our heart goes out to you... From the entire concert team of 'Netru Indru Nalai'," Rahman posted on Twitter.
June 18, 2017
Rahman will celebrate the 25 years of his timeless musical journey with a concert titled "Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow" ('Netru Indru Nalai') on July 8 at SSE Arena Wembley in London.
