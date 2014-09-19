Apple Starts Selling 'Made In India' iPhones On Trial Basis
The US-based technology major Apple has started selling iPhones at select stores in the country that were assembled in India as part of its trial run.
"Apple is selling iPhone SE in India at select stores. These phones were assembled in India on trial basis in limited quantities," an industry source told PTI.
Apple did not comment on the development.
The technology major a couple of days back had said that it was "beginning initial production of a small number of iPhone SE in Bengaluru".
"The high-end India-made iPhones (iPhone SE) have already hit the Indian market. These have been on sale from May 2 onwards," another source said.
A picture shared by the source showed details of the iPhone SE with 32GB storage capacity with 'Designed by Apple in California, Assembled in India' printed on the box.
The picture showed the price of Rs 27,200 inclusive of all taxes on the box.
The source also said the Cupertino-based maker of iPhones and iPads had completed the manufacturing of iPhones SEs in Bengaluru in April.
The units are assembled by Apple's Taiwanese manufacturing partner Wistron Corp.
Earlier, Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge had told PTI that the making of iPhones in India would help Apple lower prices and gain a foothold in the Indian market.
He had also expressed hope that it would bring in much needed taxes to the state as well.
Apple wants to bring its component manufacturers to India to make parts and export finished phones and is seeking tax concessions on import of key components. However, the central government has rejected most of the demands of the US company.
Kharge also had said if the Centre was keen on taking on China, it should not give special treatment to Apple alone, but to other players like Samsung and Lenovo also if they are desirous of opening manufacturing units in India.
Kharge had said the government should also give companies, including Apple, certain timelines, subsidies and incentives to create a level-playing field.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Delhi Can Turn Into A Desert: HC
- Woman Delivers Baby Under A Tree
- Student Cuts Off Godman's Genitals After Alleged Rape Attempt
- Jadhav Worse Than Kasab: Musharraf
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- Uttar Pradesh: During Akhilesh's Tenure, Enrollment In Govt. Schools Decrease, Go Up In Private Schools
- Saudis Welcome Trump With A Gold Medal, He Rewards Them With A USD 110 Billion Arms Package
- Apple Starts Selling 'Made In India' iPhones On Trial Basis
- Post Sartaj Aziz's Assertion, Defence Experts Fear Jadhav Might be Dead
- My Friend is Auditor of INX Media, My Only Link To Company, Says Karti Chidambaram
- Online Voting Not Feasible Keeping In Mind Security Systems Required, Says CEC Zaidi
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment