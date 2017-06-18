The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
19 June 2017 Last Updated at 2:58 pm International

Anupam Kher Illuminates UN Headquarters in New York Ahead Of International Yoga Day

New York
Anupam Kher Illuminates UN Headquarters in New York Ahead Of International Yoga Day
Couresy: twitter.com/AkbaruddinIndia

The headquarters of the United Nations in New York was illuminated ahead of the International Yoga Day.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher said he was proud to be the chosen for illuminating the UN headquarters. 

The 62-year-old actor took to Twitter to announce the news and expressed gratitude to India's ambassador to US, Syed Akbaruddin, for the privilege.

"Great honour to illuminate the #UnitedNation building, NY in preparation of #InternationalDayofYoga. Thank you @AkbaruddinIndia Sir. @UN," wrote Kher, alongside a 23- second-long video of the ceremony.

READ MORE IN:
Anupam Kher Anupam Kher New York New York UNO-United Nations Organisation UNO-United Nations Organisation Yoga Yoga International
Next Story : Mumbai Terror Mastermind Hafiz Saeed's Detention Case: Pak Court Defers Verdict Till July 3
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters