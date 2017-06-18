The Newswire
Anupam Kher Illuminates UN Headquarters in New York Ahead Of International Yoga Day
New York
Couresy: twitter.com/AkbaruddinIndia
The headquarters of the United Nations in New York was illuminated ahead of the International Yoga Day.
Veteran actor Anupam Kher said he was proud to be the chosen for illuminating the UN headquarters.
The 62-year-old actor took to Twitter to announce the news and expressed gratitude to India's ambassador to US, Syed Akbaruddin, for the privilege.
"Great honour to illuminate the #UnitedNation building, NY in preparation of #InternationalDayofYoga. Thank you @AkbaruddinIndia Sir. @UN," wrote Kher, alongside a 23- second-long video of the ceremony.
Great honour to illuminate the #UnitedNation building, NY in preparation of #InternationalDayofYoga. Thank you @AkbaruddinIndia Sir.
Next Story : Mumbai Terror Mastermind Hafiz Saeed's Detention Case: Pak Court Defers Verdict Till July 3
