14 June 2017 Last Updated at 12:52 pm Arts & Entertainment National

Dangal Earns Rs1930 Crore, Becomes 5th Highest Grossing Non-English Film Ever

New Delhi
File photo

Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' has now achieved a new and huge milestone which has only been reached by four other movies in history!

The Nitesh Tiwari-directorial has officially surpassed the $300 million mark this week to become only the fifth non-English movie in history to do so.

According to a report from Forbes, global ticket sales for the sports biopic now stand at $301 million, with $179.8 million coming from China and $84.4 million from India.

Only four other non-English movies in history have earned more than $300 million worldwide: China's ' The Mermaid' ($533 million) and ' Monster Hunt' ($386 million), France's ' The Intouchables' ($427 million) and Japan's ' Your Name' ($354 million).

The flick, a dramatic retelling of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat's life, is the first and only Indian film with an overseas gross exceeding $100 million.

It released to universal critical acclaim in India last Christmas. 

