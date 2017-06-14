Dangal Earns Rs1930 Crore, Becomes 5th Highest Grossing Non-English Film Ever
Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' has now achieved a new and huge milestone which has only been reached by four other movies in history!
The Nitesh Tiwari-directorial has officially surpassed the $300 million mark this week to become only the fifth non-English movie in history to do so.
According to a report from Forbes, global ticket sales for the sports biopic now stand at $301 million, with $179.8 million coming from China and $84.4 million from India.
READ ALSO: I Watched Dangal And Liked It: Chinese President Xi Jinping Tells Prime Minister Modi
Only four other non-English movies in history have earned more than $300 million worldwide: China's ' The Mermaid' ($533 million) and ' Monster Hunt' ($386 million), France's ' The Intouchables' ($427 million) and Japan's ' Your Name' ($354 million).
The flick, a dramatic retelling of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat's life, is the first and only Indian film with an overseas gross exceeding $100 million.
It released to universal critical acclaim in India last Christmas.
