Another Farmer Takes His Life Over Debt Woes in Madhya Pradesh
The agrarian woes seems to be unending across Madhya Pradesh, as another debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train in Khurai area of Sagar district.
Prem Lal Ahirwar (24), a resident of Semraghat village in Sagar district, ended his life on Saturday evening.
Ahirwar had mortgaged his farmland for Rs 2.5 lakh loan with a local money lender to repay an earlier debt.
Another farmer allegedly committed suicide yesterday by consuming poison in Dorawadi village of Mandsaur district.
The farmer, identified as Lal Singh also left behind a suicide note.
Earlier on Friday, one more farmer named Deena Mahriya committed suicide by hanging himself in his house due to financial crisis.
As of now, more than two dozen cases of farmers' suicides have been reported from Madhya Pradesh.
The incidents of suicide are coming days after the state's Mandsaur district witnessed a violent farmers' protest demanding loan waiver.(ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Nitish Critcises Congress, Says It Should Set The Agenda
- Pranab Da Cared For Me Like A Father Would: Modi
- Passengers Struggle To Breathe After AC Stops Working
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Insulting Question By TV Anchor To MoS Rathore Prompted Me To Plan 'Surgical Strikes', Says Parrikar
- IT Department Introduces One-Page Manual Application For Aadhaar, PAN Linking
- Stop Sending Terrorists To Our Peaceful Land: PoK Leaders To Pakistan PM And Army
- Class 6th Textbook Sparks Row Over Mosque Depicted as Noise Pollutant
Post a Comment