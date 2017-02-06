Amitabh Bachchan Will Be Back With <em>Kaun Banega Crorepati</em> Soon

Amitabh Bachchan Will Be Back With Kaun Banega Crorepati Soon
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has announced that he will soon be back on television to host the ninth season of the popular quiz game show, "Kaun Banega Crorepati".
The 74-year-old actor took to his personal blog to share the news about the show, which is set to return by August-September this year.
"KBC has gracefully agreed to reappear and in doing so has coerced me into recording the registration questions for the contest to be on air by August-September! This year!" wrote Bachchan.
Except season three, which was presented by superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the "Pink" star has hosted the show seven times since its inception in 2000.
Bachchan also went on to describe his experience as the host.
"KBC... The winner from its beginnings. To me at least was to mingle with them that come with ambition and desire, with hope and will and of course the ultimate desire of spending those hours at the Hot Seat, with complete strangers who by the time it ends become your dearest friends," he concluded.
