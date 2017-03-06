Amit Shah Holds Kerala CM Responsible For Kannur Violence

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has failed to contain the "increasing" political violence in the state, especially in his constituency of Kannur, BJP president Amit Shah said today.

"In the chief minister's home district and home constituency, every day killings are taking place. Forget CPI(M), BJP. Is he responsible or not? He is responsible because he is the chief minister," Shah said.

Talking to Malayalam TV channel 'Mathrubhumi', the BJP chief said Vijayan has a responsibility to check the political violence.

He said 13 RSS-BJP workers have been killed under the CPI(M)-led LDF government and asked how many CPI(M) workers lost their lives.

On being asked how all incidents of political violence in the state involved members of CPI(M) and BJP, Shah retorted that there was no comparison between the parties.

"How can you compare CPI(M) with BJP?" he shot back.