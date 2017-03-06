Amit Shah Holds Kerala CM Responsible For Kannur Violence
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has failed to contain the "increasing" political violence in the state, especially in his constituency of Kannur, BJP president Amit Shah said today.
"In the chief minister's home district and home constituency, every day killings are taking place. Forget CPI(M), BJP. Is he responsible or not? He is responsible because he is the chief minister," Shah said.
Talking to Malayalam TV channel 'Mathrubhumi', the BJP chief said Vijayan has a responsibility to check the political violence.
He said 13 RSS-BJP workers have been killed under the CPI(M)-led LDF government and asked how many CPI(M) workers lost their lives.
On being asked how all incidents of political violence in the state involved members of CPI(M) and BJP, Shah retorted that there was no comparison between the parties.
"How can you compare CPI(M) with BJP?" he shot back.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Two Jawans Killed After Militants Attack Army Convoy in J&K
- Kashmir Problem Can't Be Solved By Just Snapping Our Fingers: Rajnath Singh
- Delhi Pass Percentage Falls By 13.67 Per Cent
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Guha Opens Up Indian Cricket's Pandora's Box, Spares No One In Resignation Letter
- Maharashtra: Protesting Farmers Continue To Spill Milk In Shirdi, Section 144 Imposed
- IIT Madras Beef Protest Shows 'Upbringing' Of Students, Says BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi
- 'Take Salary Cuts, Save Jobs,' Narayana Murthy Asks Senior Executives to Stop Layoffs
- Babri Demolition: CBI Court Frames Criminal Conspiracy Charges Against Advani, Joshi And Bharti
- Aircraft Scam: CBI Files Three Cases Against Civil Aviation Ministry And Air India
- Defending The Use of 'Human Shield', General Bipin Rawat Says 'Dirty War' In Kashmir Has To Be Fought With 'Innovative Ways'
- Last 3 Years Have Transformed People's Lives, Says PM Modi
Post a Comment