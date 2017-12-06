The Newswire
Amid Tension, India Releases 11 Pakistani Prisoners

New Delhi
Amid ongoing tension between the two neighbours, India today released 11 Pakistani prisoners and handed them over to authorities of that country at the Wagah border post.

The Pakistani nationals were released after they completed their respective prison terms, official sources said.

The move came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanged greetings with his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Astana.

