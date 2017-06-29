The Newswire
30 June 2017 Last Updated at 8:21 am

Amarnath Yatra Suspended Due to Heavy Rains in Kashmir

Srinagar
File-PTI Photo

Amarnath yatra from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal was suspended today following heavy rainfall, just a day after the annual yatra to the holy shrine of Amarnath began, an official said.

"The yatra has been suspended temporarily in view of the rains that lashed the twin routes early in the morning, " an official of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) told PTI. 

He said the rains have rendered the tracks slippery at some places. 

"The pilgrims headed for base camps at Baltal and Nunwan are requested to check the status of the yatra with the control room or helpline set up by the SASB before starting off, " the official said. 

Braving inclement weather, over 6,000 pilgrims yesterday paid obeisance at Amarnath amid tight security.

