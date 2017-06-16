Allow Screenings Of Films On Rohith Vemula, Kashmir And JNU At Kerala Film Festival, Filmmakers Write To Venkaiah Naidu
Over 150 filmmakers and artists have written a letter to Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu urging him to allow screening of three films at Kerala film festival which they claimed were denied permission by the government.
The films were about suicide of a Dalit research scholar Rohit Vemula, student protests at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the unrest in Kashmir through the eyes of young artists.
The recent letter to Naidu, who holds the portfolio of Information and Broadcasting, said the three films were "dealing with prominent political issues" that have led to "much discussion" within the country.
It alleged the the government was "resorting to draconian action to stifle all such political debate" and the article which guarantees the right to freedom of expression to every citizen.
Claiming that the ministry has not given any reason for "withholding of screening permission", the letter said, "We want to question the basis for denying screening permission to these films."
The 160 artists said they unequivocally condemned the action and lent unqualified support to the festival and the filmmakers who are being prevented from screening their films.
"We urge the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to immediately issue an exemption letter to the three films and ensure that films at festivals do not face arbitrary censorship in future," the artists said.
The film which were denied screening permission were 'In the Shade of Fallen Chinar', 'The Unbearable Being of Lightness' and 'March, March, March'--related to Kashmir, Vemula and JNU respectively.
At least 262 short films and documentaries are expected to be screened in the five day 'International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) 2017' that kicks off today.
The film festival is organised by the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy, a body under the state government's Department of Cultural Affairs.
Films screened at the festival do not require a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) but need a censor exemption certificate from Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to be screened at the festival.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- TADA Court Finds Gangster Abu Salem, Five Others Guilty
- Did CBI Come For Tea At Manish Sisodia's House?:AAP
- Aadhaar Mandatory For Opening Bank Accounts
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Are You With Us Or Qatar: Saudi King Salman Asks Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif
- Bill Tabled in Karnataka Assembly to Fix Charges for Treatment in Private Hospitals
- Hang Those Who Eat Beef As Status Symbol, Says Sadhvi Saraswati
- Sack Employees Who Got Jobs With Fake Caste Certificates: Govt To All Departments
- 'Several People', Including Female Cop, Wounded In Munich Rail Station Shooting
- Now Aadhaar Mandatory to Avail Govt Co-Contribution Under Atal Pension Yojna
- Meghalaya Passes Resolution Opposing Centre's Notification on Cattle Sale
- Rahul Gandhi Well-Known for Exploiting Human Tragedies for Political Gains: BJP
Post a Comment