21 May 2017 Last Updated at 7:51 pm Arts & Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is Back With Her Purple Lips At Cannes

AP Photo/Alastair Grant

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan decided to give a befitting reply to the criticism she received for her purple lips at the Cannes Film Festival last year as she flaunted the colour again this time.

The 43-year-old star, who is attending the French Riviera as the face of L'Oreal, chose a bright purple lip shade for her latest appearance.

 

@aishwarya_raifan #bts in my chair #love #makeup @charlottewillermakeup #hair @dayaruci

A post shared by @charlottewillermakeup on May 21, 2017 at 6:07am PDT

Make-up artist Charlotte Willer shared a series of pictures on Instagram of Aishwarya with a stunning turquoise eye-liner and the purple lips.

Last year, the beauty queen gave fashion fraternity a shock when she decided to sport purple lips for her final red carpet appearance.

The choice received mixed reviews and Aishwarya ended up becoming a meme favourite on social media.

