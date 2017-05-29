Aircraft Scam: CBI Files Three Cases Against Civil Aviation Ministry And Air India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered three separate cases in connection with the alleged irregularities in purchase of 111 aircrafts.
The agency registered the first case against Ministry Of Civil Aviation (MoCA), its official and Air India and private person under Sections 120B, 420 of Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act alleging that irregularities were found in purchase of 111 aircrafts.
The CBI registered a second case against an unknown official of MoCA, the Ministry and Air India and National Aviation Company of India Limited (NACIL) and private person alleging leasing of large number of aircraft without due consider as proper study and marketing and price study.
The agency filed the third case against an unknown official of the MoCA for making profit by allotting bilateral routes to private airlines at the expense of the national carrier.
Earlier in January, the Supreme Court asked the CBI to look into the unnecessary purchase of 111 aircrafts and leasing of some other by Air India between 2004 and 2008 costing Rs 67,000 crore to the exchequer. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Government Says 'No' To India-Pakistan Cricket Series
- CISE Declares Class 12 Results, Topper Gets 99.5%
- Delhi Man Killed For Objecting To Public Urination
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- 14 Men Molest 2 Women, Posts Video On The Social Media
- Defending The Use of 'Human Shield', General Bipin Rawat Says 'Dirty War' In Kashmir Has To Be Fought With 'Innovative Ways'
- After Rahul, Now Akhilesh Denied Entry to Violence-Hit Saharanpur
- Three Booked For Abducting, Raping Minor Girl In Rajasthan
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment