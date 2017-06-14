AIIMS Declares MBBS Entrance Test Results After Panel Rejects Paper Leak Allegations
The AIIMS on Thursday declared the results of its MBBS online entrance test after a government panel rejected allegations of question paper leak.
The results, declared at around 2:15am, are available on the official website -- aiimsexams.Org and also on the websites of other six AIIMS.
The entrance examination for the MBBS course was conducted on May 28 at various centres across the country and around 2.8 lakh students appeared in it.
On May 31, Anand Rai, who exposed the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh, had alleged that the question papers of this year's entrance exam for MBBS course of the AIIMS were leaked following which the institute had constituted the committee to probe how snapshots of the test came out in public.
The AIIMS committee in its report has stated that there was no question paper leak though some candidates in an examination centre in Uttar Pradesh indulged in cheating in connivance with some officials.
It also recommended a CBI probe into the matter.
The sources said the premier medical institute through its internal mechanism has identified the candidates and the centre.
Rai, in a series of tweets, posted images of question papers of the entrance examination.
He claimed to have received the question paper screenshots from a source who said these were leaked from a college in Lucknow when the online test was on.
Rai had also tagged the Prime Minister's Office in his tweet and sought a CBI enquiry into the issue.
