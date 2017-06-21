The Newswire
AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) led By Panneerselvam to Support NDA Nominee Ram Nath Kovind
Chennai
File- PTI Photo
The AIADMK's rebel faction led by former Chief Minister O Pannerselvam today decided to back NDA's Ram Nath Kovind for the July 17 presidential poll.
The decision was taken at a consultative meeting chaired by Pannerselvam with senior colleagues this morning, sources in the camp said.
The Purtchi Thalaivi Amma faction's announcement comes a day after the AIADMK (Amma) camp led by Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced its support to Kovind.
