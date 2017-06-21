The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
22 June 2017 Last Updated at 11:16 am National

AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) led By Panneerselvam to Support NDA Nominee Ram Nath Kovind

Chennai
AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) led By Panneerselvam to Support NDA Nominee Ram Nath Kovind
File- PTI Photo

The AIADMK's rebel faction led by former Chief Minister O Pannerselvam today decided to back NDA's Ram Nath Kovind for the July 17 presidential poll.

The decision was taken at a consultative meeting chaired by Pannerselvam with senior colleagues this morning, sources in the camp said.

The Purtchi Thalaivi Amma faction's announcement comes a day after the AIADMK (Amma) camp led by Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced its support to Kovind.

READ MORE IN:
Ram Nath Kovind O. Panneerselvam President Rule President of India President Election AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) National
Next Story : Govt Asks Banks to Deposit Junked Notes With RBI by July 20
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters