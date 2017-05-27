After Skipping Congress Lunch Yesterday, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Meets PM Modi
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here, a day after he skipped the luncheon meeting organised by Congress President Sonia Gandhi for opposition leaders.
Kumar met Modi after attending a lunch hosted by the Prime Minister for his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth.
The Chief Minister of Bihar, Shri @NitishKumar met PM Shri @narendramodi in New Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/cv784LHQth— PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 27, 2017
"The Chief Minister of Bihar, Shri @NitishKumar met PM Shri @narendramodi in New Delhi today," the PMO tweeted.
Yesterday, Kumar did not attend a luncheon hosted by Gandhi and instead deputed senior JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav.
Gandhi had organised a luncheon meeting, which was attended by the leaders of 17 parties, as part of efforts to forge an opposition unity particularly in the context of upcoming presidential polls.
Kumar had yesterday sought to downplay his absence from Gandhi's meeting.
