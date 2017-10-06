After MP And Maharashtra, Discontent Now Brews Among Uttar Pradesh Potato Farmers

Anger is brewing among farmers in this district on multiple scores including the issue of non-remunerative prices for potato and the longstanding dispute with farmers in bordering Haryana over some farmlands.

The resentment has been simmering for several years but has flared up recently as Aligarh farmers feel that since both state governments belong to the BJP, there is no reason that it cannot be resolved by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

There were reports of protests in at least two different parts of the district including Tappal during past 24 four hours.

The national president of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Harpal group) today said his organisation would be launching a sit-in in Gonda block tomorrow.

Three main demands pertain to issue of land dispute with Haryana, procurement price for potato and also arrest of those policemen responsible for killing farmers in police firing in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

He warned that if these issues are not resolved then the BKU would start a "Jail Bharo" agitation.

The dispute with Haryana started more than a decade back in Tappal Tehsil when the river Yamuna, which is the boundary between the two states, changed its course.

Divisional Commissioner of Aligarh Subhash Chandra Sharma told newspersons that a meeting of officials from both the states was being called shortly to resolve this issue at the earliest.

Other issues raised by the farmers are also being addressed, he added.