After Being Spotted During Ind-Pak Match, Vijay Mallya Says He Intends To Attend All Games To Cheer India
After being spotted attending the India-Pakistan Champions Trophy match on Sunday, absconding businessman Vijay Mallya has said that he intends to attend all the games to cheer the India team.
"Wide sensational media coverage on my attendance at the IND v PAK match at Edgbaston. I intend to attend all games to cheer the India team," Mallya tweeted.
Wide sensational media coverage on my attendance at the IND v PAK match at Edgbaston. I intend to attend all games to cheer the India team.Advertisement opens in new window— Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) June 6, 2017
Currently out on bail, the liquor baron was spotted in VIP stand enjoying the match at Edgbaston.
The 61-year-old was arrested by the British authorities in April on India's extradition request in connection with a Rs. 900 crore loan default case of IDBI Bank being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
He was released on bail within hours by a London court.
Mallya, whose now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines owes more than Rs. 9,000 crore, including interest to various banks, had fled India on March 2 last year.
The CBI has two cases against him--one related to the IDBI Bank case and the other related to a loan default of over Rs. 6,000 crore filed on the basis of a complaint from a State Bank of India-led consortium. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- 37% Drop in H-1B Visa Received By Top 7 Indian Companies
- 'India’s Batting Has Its Normal Juggernaut-Feel'
- Mallya Says He Intends To Attend All Games To Cheer India
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Saudi, Bahrain, Egypt, UAE, Yemen Cut Ties With Qatar, Doha Terms It 'Unjustified'
- Congress Booklet Calls J&K 'Indian Occupied Kashmir', Party Says 'Printing Error'
- Actors Should Refrain From Making Political Statements, Says Subramanian Swamy
- ISIS Surrenders Iraqi Hideout Of Leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi
- Babri Demolition: CBI Court Frames Criminal Conspiracy Charges Against Advani, Joshi And Bharti
- Aircraft Scam: CBI Files Three Cases Against Civil Aviation Ministry And Air India
- Defending The Use of 'Human Shield', General Bipin Rawat Says 'Dirty War' In Kashmir Has To Be Fought With 'Innovative Ways'
- Last 3 Years Have Transformed People's Lives, Says PM Modi
Post a Comment