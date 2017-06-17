The Newswire
Afghan Soldier Opens Fire On US Troops, 3 Wounded: Official
Mazar-i-Sharif (Afghanistan)
At least three US troops were wounded today when an Afghan soldier opened fire at them at a military base in northern Afghanistan, the defence ministry said, in the latest insider attack.
"We are investigating and have no reports yet of any foreign troops killed in the attack. Initial information shows three US soldiers visiting the base were wounded," ministry spokesman Mohammad Radmanish said.
More details awaited...
