The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
03 June 2017 Last Updated at 12:35 pm International

Afghan-Americans Demand Pak be Declared 'Terror State' After Kabul Attack

Kabul
Afghan-Americans Demand Pak be Declared 'Terror State' After Kabul Attack
File-AP Photo

Afghan Americans took to the streets in Washington D.C. to protest Wednesday's attack near Kabul's heavily protected diplomatic area that killed at least 90 people and injured over 350 others.

The protestors demonstrated in front of the Pakistan embassy and demanded that Pakistan be declared as a terror stake for its alleged role in the terrorist attack.

The protestors said that Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, is equal to the Islamic State terror group.

Advertisement opens in new window

They said that several U.S. Congressmen have mentioned that Pakistan has long been a safe haven for terrorism.

The protestors also urged the United Nations to form a special commission to investigate Pakistan's relations with terrorist groups.

No group officially claimed responsibility for Wednesday's attack but Afghan intelligence officials suggested the Pakistan based Haqqani network - militants allied with the Taliban - carried it out with support of Pakistan.

Pakistan has, however, rejected the claims calling them 'baseless'.

Pakistan and Afghanistan frequently accuse each other of supporting and harbouring militants who carry out cross-border attacks. Afghanistan on Wednesday cancelled all planned cricket fixtures with Pakistan in response to the blast.

It was one of the deadliest in Kabul in recent years. A tanker truck packed with explosives was detonated close to the German embassy near Zanbaq Square.

Buildings, including a number of embassies, were damaged and more than 50 vehicles destroyed in the explosion. (ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Afghanistan Pakistan Terrorism Islamist Militants International
Next Story : No Special Arrangements For My Visits, Says UP CM Adityanath
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters