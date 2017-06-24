Ace Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth Reaches Final of Australia Super Series

Ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth's dream season just got better as the India made it to his third successive Super Series final beating Yuqi Shi 21-10 21-14 at the Australian Open, here today.

Srikanth won the match in merely 27 minutes. Srikanth has previously reached the final of the Singapore Open and Indonesia Open. He was runner-up at Singapore while he won at Indonesia.

His previous best was a semi-final appearance in 2016.

Srikanth got better of qualifier Kan Chao Yu followed by World no. 1 Son Wan Ho and Praneeth respectively. He will face face the winner of the match between China's Chen Long and Korea's Lee Hyun Il in the final.