AAP To Contest Assembly Polls In Madhya Pradesh

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday announced to contest the next year's Assembly elections in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

The campaign for the polls, due in November-December 2018, will be launched by AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here in November this year.

"The AAP would contest next Assembly polls in MP. Arvind Kejriwal Ji would formally launch the poll campaign at a rally in Bhopal on November 5," AAP state convener Alok Agrawal told reporters at a press conference.

He said the decision to contest the polls was taken after national leaders of the party, including Kejriwal, held discussions in New Delhi for two days.

"Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai, AAP national spokespersons Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh, besides the party national secretary Pankaj Gupta would visit Madhya Pradesh regularly in a bid to prepare the ground for the polls," the AAP leader said.

He also announced the launch of the party's 'Kisan Nyay Yatra' beginning tomorrow in support of the demands raised by the distressed farmers in the state.

"The AAP is launching 'Kisan Nyay Yatra' tomorrow to support the demands of the distressed farmers. We want the state government to waive loans of farmers, supply them 24-hour electricity and implement the report of Swaminathan Commission for the welfare of peasants," Agrawal said.

He demanded that a case of murder be filed against the police officials involved in the firing in Mandsaur on June 6, in which five farmers were killed.