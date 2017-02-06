The Newswire
02 June 2017 Society

UP Makes Aadhaar Mandatory for Availing Mid-Day Meal From June 30

Meerut(UP)
File Photo

Authorities have made Aadhaar card mandatory for students of government and government-aided schools in Uttar Pradesh for availing mid-day meal from June 30.

Meerut district basic education officer Iqbal Singh said the state government had asked all district authorities to implement the decision.

He said the school authorities were making efforts to get all students enrolled for Aadhaar card.

Earlier this year, the Union Human Resource Development Ministry had made Aadhaar cards mandatory for midday meals in schools.

Uttar Pradesh Government-Governance-Government Policies etc Children And Nutrition Food: Policy-Prices-PDS-Security etc Schools Aadhar - Unique Identity (UID) Card Society
Post a Comment

