A Day After Babri Masjid Ruling, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visits Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday offered prayers at the makeshift Ram temple here on his first visit to the town after taking charge.

The visit assumes significance as it comes a day after criminal conspiracy charges were framed against top BJP leaders in the Babri mosque demolition case.

The UP chief minister, who arrived here in the morning, spent around 30 minutes at the makeshift temple in the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid complex. He later offered payers on the banks of the Saryu River.

Advertisement opens in new window

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits Hanumangarhi temple, in Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/J0OGOlRxfU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 31, 2017

Adityanath began his visit by offering prayers at the Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya.

He was accompanied by Dharam Das, against whom conspiracy charges were framed on Tuesday along with the other BJP leaders.

A special CBI court in Lucknow had on Tuesday framed charges against BJP veterans LK Advani, MM Joshi, Union minister Uma Bharti and nine others in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case.

Before Advani reached the court, Adityanath had met him at the VVIP guest house in Lucknow.

The Supreme Court had ordered restoration of the conspiracy charge against them on April 19. All six were granted bail by CBI special judge SK Yadav on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each after rejecting the CBI's opposition to their bail plea.

Advertisement opens in new window

The apex court had while restoring the charge of criminal conspiracy, directed clubbing of two cases relating to the demolition. The court had also ordered that the trial be concluded in two years.

The CBI had charge-sheeted 21 people in the case. Many of them, including Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray and the VHP's Acharya Giriraj Kishore, Ashok Singhal, Paramhans Ram Chandra Das and Mahant Avaidhynath, have since died.