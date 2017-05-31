A Day After Babri Masjid Ruling, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visits Ayodhya
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday offered prayers at the makeshift Ram temple here on his first visit to the town after taking charge.
The visit assumes significance as it comes a day after criminal conspiracy charges were framed against top BJP leaders in the Babri mosque demolition case.
The UP chief minister, who arrived here in the morning, spent around 30 minutes at the makeshift temple in the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid complex. He later offered payers on the banks of the Saryu River.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits Hanumangarhi temple, in Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/J0OGOlRxfU— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 31, 2017
Adityanath began his visit by offering prayers at the Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya.
He was accompanied by Dharam Das, against whom conspiracy charges were framed on Tuesday along with the other BJP leaders.
A special CBI court in Lucknow had on Tuesday framed charges against BJP veterans LK Advani, MM Joshi, Union minister Uma Bharti and nine others in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case.
Before Advani reached the court, Adityanath had met him at the VVIP guest house in Lucknow.
The Supreme Court had ordered restoration of the conspiracy charge against them on April 19. All six were granted bail by CBI special judge SK Yadav on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each after rejecting the CBI's opposition to their bail plea.
The apex court had while restoring the charge of criminal conspiracy, directed clubbing of two cases relating to the demolition. The court had also ordered that the trial be concluded in two years.
The CBI had charge-sheeted 21 people in the case. Many of them, including Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray and the VHP's Acharya Giriraj Kishore, Ashok Singhal, Paramhans Ram Chandra Das and Mahant Avaidhynath, have since died.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- 80 Killed, Over 350 Wounded In Kabul Suicide Bombing
- Kerala Minister Says Reopening Bars A Logical Thing To Do
- Beef Fest: Nine Booked for Attacking IIT-Madras Scholar
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Pakistan Providing Nuclear Material to N. Korea: UN Sources
- Few Hours After He Made Comeback, Twitter Suspends Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's New Account
- New-born Baby Walks Moments After Birth In Brazil
- Controversial Preacher Zakir Naik, Wanted By NIA On Terror Charges, Applies for Malaysian Citizenship
- Babri Demolition: CBI Court Frames Criminal Conspiracy Charges Against Advani, Joshi And Bharti
- Aircraft Scam: CBI Files Three Cases Against Civil Aviation Ministry And Air India
- Defending The Use of 'Human Shield', General Bipin Rawat Says 'Dirty War' In Kashmir Has To Be Fought With 'Innovative Ways'
- Last 3 Years Have Transformed People's Lives, Says PM Modi
Post a Comment