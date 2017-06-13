9 CRPF Personnel Injured After Grenade Attack On Camp In Kashmir's Pulwama
In the third such incident in as many days, militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF camp in Pulwama district on Tuesday injuring nine personnel.
The camp housed troops of the 180th battalion of CRPF at Ladiyar village of Tral, 35 kms from here, a police official said.
He said the grenade exploded inside the camp, causing splinter injuries to nine jawans.
They were taken to a hospital and the area around the camp was cordoned off to nab the unidentified militants, the official said.
This was the second grenade attack in Tral in two days and third such incident in the valley since Sunday.
Two CRPF troopers were injured in a grenade attack by militants on their camp in Tral town yesterday. A sub- inspector of the force and three policemen were injured in a grenade attack on a security picket at Saraf Kadal in downtown Srinagar on Sunday.
No militant outfit has so far claimed responsibility for the grenade attacks.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Mallya Appears Before UK Court, Granted Bail
- Trump, Modi To Meet On June 26
- 9 CRPF Jawans Hurt In Pulwama Grenade Attack
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- No Raid On NDTV, Inquiry On 'Mother Company' Which Owns It, Says MoS Rathore
- Three Terrorists Responsible for London Attack Identified: Theresa May
- Hindu Sena Activists Detained for Trying to 'Manhandle, Heckle' Yechury, He Calls It 'Sangh's Goondagardi'
- Farmers' Agitation in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur Intensifies, Vehicles Set On Fire
Post a Comment