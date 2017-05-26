80 Relatives, Including 33 Children, Of IS Fighters Killed In New US-Led Strike In Syria
A US-led coalition airstrike on the eastern Syrian town of Mayadeen early on Friday killed at least 80 relatives of Islamic State group fighters, a monitoring group said.
"The toll includes 33 children. They were families seeking refuge in the town's municipal building," said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
"This is the highest toll for relatives of IS members in Syria," Abdel Rahman told AFP.
The latest strike came as the United Nations urged all nations bombing jihadist targets in Syria to better distinguish between civilian and military targets.
UN human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said "all states" whose air forces are active in the anti-IS missions needed "to take much greater care to distinguish between legitimate military targets and civilians."
The Britain-based Observatory gathered information from civilian and medical sources on the ground in IS-held Mayadeen, which was facing its third day of fierce bombing.
According to the Observatory, 37 civilians were killed in coalition raids on the town on Thursday night, including 13 children, and another 15 had been killed in coalition strikes on Wednesday.
The 68-member coalition began bombing IS targets in Iraq in the summer of 2014, and expanded their operations to Syria on September 23 of that year.
This week, the Observatory reported the highest monthly civilian death toll for the coalition's operations in Syria.
Between April 23 and May 23 of this year, coalition strikes killed a total of 225 civilians in Syria, including dozens of children.
The US-led alliance is backing twin ground offensives against IS's last main bastion cities: Raqa in northern Syria and Mosul in neighbouring Iraq.
Yesterday, a Pentagon investigation concluded that at least 105 civilians died in an anti-jihadist air strike on an IS weapons cache in Mosul in March.
Prior to the new revelation, the US military had said coalition air strikes in Iraq and Syria had "unintentionally" killed a total of 352 civilians since 2014.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- K.P.S. Gill, Who Killed Terrorism In Punjab, Dies
- Yeddyurappa Will Be BJP's CM Face In Karnataka: Shah
- Nitish Kumar Skips Sonia Gandhi's Lunch, To Break Bread With PM Modi Tomorrow
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Rajamouli's 'Baahubali 2' to release in China
- Angry Over Amit Shah's Comment, Telangana CM Says No Final Decision On Supporting BJP For President Post
- Indian Woman Uzma, Who Was Forced to Marry Pakistani Man, Returns Home, Swaraj Calls Her 'India's Daughter'
- Malayali Man Brings His Pakistani Lover And Her Parents to India With Fake Docs, All Detained in Bengaluru
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment