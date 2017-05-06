8 Killed, 9 Others Injured In An Explosion At Petrochemical Plant In China

Eight people were killed and nine others injured today in an explosion at a petrochemical plant in China's eastern Shandong province.

Rescuers have so far retrieved seven bodies, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The explosion set ablaze several fuel storage tanks at the site in the Lingang Economic Zone in the Linyi city. The fire had been put out with secondary disasters unlikely.

Advertisement opens in new window

Nine people were injured after a liquefied gas tanker exploded in the early hours causing the fire in the loading area of Linyi Jinyu Petrochemical Company.

The injured were not in critical condition, according to the rescuers.

Police have detained the owner of the company.

More than 900 firefighters and over 170 fire engines were mobilised to extinguish the flames. People in nearby villages and plants were evacuated.