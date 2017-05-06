8 Killed, 9 Others Injured In An Explosion At Petrochemical Plant In China
Eight people were killed and nine others injured today in an explosion at a petrochemical plant in China's eastern Shandong province.
Rescuers have so far retrieved seven bodies, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
The explosion set ablaze several fuel storage tanks at the site in the Lingang Economic Zone in the Linyi city. The fire had been put out with secondary disasters unlikely.
Nine people were injured after a liquefied gas tanker exploded in the early hours causing the fire in the loading area of Linyi Jinyu Petrochemical Company.
The injured were not in critical condition, according to the rescuers.
Police have detained the owner of the company.
More than 900 firefighters and over 170 fire engines were mobilised to extinguish the flames. People in nearby villages and plants were evacuated.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- India’s GSLV Mk III Launch: Why Is It So Significant?
- Five Countries Cut Tie With Qatar, Doha Terms It 'Unjustified'
- In A Country Where People Can’t Afford Three Times Meal, Spending Crores On Baahubali Is A Crime: Adoor Gopalakrishnan
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Railways Asked To Pay Rs 75,000 To Passenger Whose Seat Was Occupied By Others
- Uttar Pradesh: Police Jeep Tries To Save Cow, Kills 60-Year-Old Woman, Injures Her Grandchildren
- 'Jihadi Jack', First Man From UK To Join ISIS, Caught By Kurdish fighters In Syria: Report
- Pakistani Woman Guns Down Husband for Sexually Abusing Daughter-In-Law
- Babri Demolition: CBI Court Frames Criminal Conspiracy Charges Against Advani, Joshi And Bharti
- Aircraft Scam: CBI Files Three Cases Against Civil Aviation Ministry And Air India
- Defending The Use of 'Human Shield', General Bipin Rawat Says 'Dirty War' In Kashmir Has To Be Fought With 'Innovative Ways'
- Last 3 Years Have Transformed People's Lives, Says PM Modi
Post a Comment