The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
28 June 2017 Last Updated at 1:56 pm National

7 Arrested For Alleged Religious Conversion In UP

Uttar Pradesh
7 Arrested For Alleged Religious Conversion In UP

Seven persons were arrested from Nawabganj area here after some local residents alleged that a man was forced to convert to Islam.

However, Brijmohan of Shivnagra village said he embraced Islam on his own volition to marry a Muslim woman.

The man reached an Eidgah on June 26 for namaz after which the news of his conversion spread in the area, the police said.

Advertisement opens in new window

Brijmohan's wife left him and settled in Nepal. The father of two was persuaded by his brother Jagmohan alias Jamal, who had earlier converted to Islam, into adopting the religion and marrying a Muslim woman.

Their elder brother Sunder Gupta and some local residents objected to the conversion, alleging it hurt their religious sentiments.

Based on Gupta's complaint, an FIR was yesterday filed against Brijmohan, Jamal, Nanku, Irfan and three others for "luring people into religious conversion".

"A matter of religious conversion has come to light. It is being probed. Seven persons have been arrested in this connection," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ravindra Kumar Singh said.

READ MORE IN:
Uttar Pradesh Minority & Religious Religion-Spirituality Religious Discrimination Muslims National
Next Story : Multi-tier security as Amarnath yatra begins from Jammu
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters