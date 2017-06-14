The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
14 June 2017 Last Updated at 2:30 pm International

6.6-Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Guatemala

Guatemala City/AFP

A 6.6-magnitude earthquake hit western Guatemala near the Mexico border today, shaking several cities and injuring one person according to preliminary reports, officials said.

No tsunami warnings have been issued so far.

The quake was registered at 1:29 am local time, its epicentre around 156 kilometres west of Guatemala City in the department of San Marcos, the Institute of Seismology said.

The US Geological Survey measured the quake at 6.9 on the Richter scale.

The tremor was felt in several regions, including the capital, according to Guatemala's National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction.

A person was injured in the southwestern village of San Sebastian after an old church collapsed, the agency said.

President Jimmy Morales posted a message on Twitter saying "stay calm and be alert to possible aftershocks."

Guatemala is in a risk zone for tremors, located where the Caribbean Cocos tectonic plates converge with North America's tectonic plates.

READ MORE IN:
Guatemala Earthquake Natural Calamities International
Next Story : Cabinet Clears Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance Bill, To Deal With Crisis In Banks, Insurance Companies
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters