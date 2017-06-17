The Newswire
56-Year-Old Man Masturbates On-Board, Held At Delhi Airport
NEW DELHI
Police have arrested a 56-year-old man at Indira Gandhi Airport here for allegedly masturbating on-broad an aircraft from Hyderabad.
Police said the incident happened on Saturday while travelling via an Indigo flight from Hyderabad to Delhi.
It came to light after a 44-year-old woman filed a police complaint against the Rohini resident, the police said.
In her complaint, she said she allegedly saw the man, who was seated next to her on the flight, unzipping his pants and masturbating.
She brought it to the notice of the flight attendants who then allotted her another seat, police said.
After the aircraft landed, the man was arrested.
