56 Killed As Heavy Rains Lash China
At least 56 people have been killed and 22 others missing as heavy rains left a trail of destruction in 11 Chinese provinces, authorities said today.
A total of 27,000 houses were collapsed and 37,000 others damaged in floods, landslides and hailstorms since June 29 in Zhejiang, Anhui, Jiangxi, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Chongqing, Sichuan, Guizhou, Yunnan and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the Ministry of Civil Affairs said.
Direct economic losses were estimated at 25.27 billion yuan (USD 3.72 billion).
Yesterday, the government allocated 1.88 billion yuan (USD 270 million) to 20 provinces for disaster relief, state- run Xinhua news agency reported.
The ministry and China National Commission for Disaster Reduction have sent teams and materials to assist disaster-hit areas in Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Hunan and Guizhou.
About 3,000 armed police have been sent to the flood- fighting front line in Hunan. Early reports said the water level at the Changsha monitoring station in the Xiangjiang river, a major Yangtze tributary, reached a record high of 39.51 meters early yesterday, higher than the previous record of 39.18 meters set by a massive flood in 1998.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
- Can 'Genuine People' Still Deposit Old Notes? SC Asks Centre
- RBI To Soon Unveil New Rs 200 Notes
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- IT Department Introduces One-Page Manual Application For Aadhaar, PAN Linking
- War Possible If Indo-China Conflict Not Handled Properly, Says Chinese Daily
- Cow Vigilantes Stop Vehicles Ferrying Cattle Near Guwahati, Beat Drivers, Helpers
- GST Effect: Honda, Ford, TVS, Suzuki Motorcycle Cut Vehicle Prices
Post a Comment