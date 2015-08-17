The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
22 May 2017 Last Updated at 3:27 pm International

5 Killed in IED Blast in Northwest Pak

Peshawar
5 Killed in IED Blast in Northwest Pak
Representative Image-File

Five members of a peace committee were killed in an IED attack on their vehicle today in the restive tribal region in northwest Pakistan, authorities said.

The Improvised Explosive Device was remotely triggered as the vehicle passed by it in Tirah Valley of Khyber Agency.

The vehicle was completely damaged in the blast.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan's tribal region has been battling insurgency for some time, and such attacks are common in the restive area.

Pakistan Army has launched security operation to clear the area of militants and consolidate the gains made during previous such campaigns. Hundreds of suspected militants have been killed by the Army in such campaigns.

READ MORE IN:
Pakistan Terrorism Pakistan: Terrorism In International
Next Story : J&K: PoK Anthem Plays Ahead Of Cricket Match In Pulwama, Police Initiates Probe
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters