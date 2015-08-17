5 Killed in IED Blast in Northwest Pak
Five members of a peace committee were killed in an IED attack on their vehicle today in the restive tribal region in northwest Pakistan, authorities said.
The Improvised Explosive Device was remotely triggered as the vehicle passed by it in Tirah Valley of Khyber Agency.
The vehicle was completely damaged in the blast.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Pakistan's tribal region has been battling insurgency for some time, and such attacks are common in the restive area.
Pakistan Army has launched security operation to clear the area of militants and consolidate the gains made during previous such campaigns. Hundreds of suspected militants have been killed by the Army in such campaigns.
