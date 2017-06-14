5 Killed in Afghanistan As Suicide Bomber Targets Breakaway Taliban Faction
Five people were killed and four other wounded after a suicide car bomber targeted a group of fighters from the splinter Taliban group led by Mullah Abdul Rasoul in Gereshk district in Helmand, Afghanistan on Wednesday.
"5 killed, 4 wounded in suicide bombing that targeted Taliban splinter-group in Gereshk District this morning," tweeted Tolo News.
Mullah Mohammad Rasool was chosen to lead the splinter group in November 2015 after it broke up from the parent group alleging that the new Taliban leader Mullah Akhtar Mansour hijacked the movement because of personal greed.
Mansour was appointed in late July after the Taliban admitted that Mullah Omar had been dead for two years.
The Rassol led faction is believed to be the first formal split in the Afghan Taliban since their emergence in the mid-1990s. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Fatalities Reported As Blaze Engulfs Tower Block
- RBI Begins crackdown on loan defaulters
- DMK's Stalin, Several Others Detained After Ruckus Over 'Cash for Vote' MLA Sting
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- BJP Government In Gujarat Distributes About 12,000 School-Bags With Akhilesh Yadav's Photo
- JNU Professor Threatens To Commit Suicide After Termination
- Amit Shah's 'Chatur Baniya' Remark: 'Deeply Hurt,' Says Mahatma Gandhi's Granddaughter
- CBI Arrests Promoters of Abhijeet Group in Rs 290 Crore Fraud
- 'Several People', Including Female Cop, Wounded In Munich Rail Station Shooting
- Now Aadhaar Mandatory to Avail Govt Co-Contribution Under Atal Pension Yojna
- Meghalaya Passes Resolution Opposing Centre's Notification on Cattle Sale
- Rahul Gandhi Well-Known for Exploiting Human Tragedies for Political Gains: BJP
Post a Comment