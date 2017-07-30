45 People Fell Sick After Consuming <em>Prasad</em> At Nalanda

45 People Fell Sick After Consuming Prasad At Nalanda
Some 45 people, including 30 children were taken ill after consuming 'prasad' in Bihar's Nalanda district today.
The incident happened at Lalbagh village under the jurisdiction of Deep Nagar police station.
The Block Development Officer (BDO) of Biharsharif Anjan Dutta said that all those who took 'prasad' complained of nausea, vomiting and stomach pain.
They have been admitted to the Sadar hospital.
Doctors said that they were out of danger, the BDO said.
The incident could have been due to food poisoning, he said.
One Chhote Chauhan of the village had performed 'Satyanarayan puja' at his residence on the occasion of a marriage ceremony in his family yesterday evening.
The 'prasad' was distributed among the people, mostly children, this morning.
