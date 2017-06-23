Four Arrested For Raping Sex Worker In Noida
Four persons have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a sex worker in a moving car, police said on Friday.
According to the victim, she was kidnapped by one Asru and sold to Afridi on June 19. She was then dragged into a car by three men--Kishan, Naresh and Rahul, who apparently bought the victim from Afridi for Rs 3,000.
The victim was forced to drink alcohol and raped by the three accused in the moving car, SSP Love Kumar said, adding she was later thrown out of the vehicle.
The police said Asru was involved in human trafficking, while the other two accused-Naresh and Rahul run transport companies. Afridi is an auto driver. Their fifth accomplice Kishan, a security guard in Kasna, is on the run.
All the four men--Asru, Afridi, Naresh and Rahul- were arrested yesterday, Kumar said, adding search is on for Kishan.
