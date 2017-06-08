38 Militants Killed, 22 Infiltration Bids Foiled Along LoC in 2017: Army
Thirty-eight armed militants have been killed as the Army foiled a total of 22 infiltration bids along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir this year.
According to the Army, infiltration attempts have been foiled at Gurez, Machhil, Naugam and Uri sectors in the last 48 hours, in which seven armed intruders have been eliminated.
"In the current year, 22 infiltration attempts have been foiled and 34 armed intruders eliminated on the LoC," a senior Army officer said today.
"The relentless operations by the security forces have defeated the desperate attempts by Pakistan and its agents to spread terror in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan," he said.
As compared to this, 28 infiltration attempts took place in 2015 and 88 such attempts in 2016.
Minister of State for Defence, Subhash Bhamre had said in the Parliament that 116 cross-border infiltration attempts were made in the Valley in 2015 and 2016, including 88 last year.
A total of 59 Army personnel have been killed in counter-terror operations in the state since 2016.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Arrested On Way To Mandsaur, Rahul Gandhi Relesed
- French Open: Rohan Bopanna Wins Maiden Grand Slam Title
- Saharanpur Clash: Bhim Army Founder Arrested
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- No Raid On NDTV, Inquiry On 'Mother Company' Which Owns It, Says MoS Rathore
- Three Terrorists Responsible for London Attack Identified: Theresa May
- Hindu Sena Activists Detained for Trying to 'Manhandle, Heckle' Yechury, He Calls It 'Sangh's Goondagardi'
- Farmers' Agitation in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur Intensifies, Vehicles Set On Fire
Post a Comment
J&K: Army foils six infiltration bids by Pakistan in 48 hours, seven militants killed
Doval's New Policy to eliminate sources of funding ,tracing and liquidation of Terrorists ,dealing with stone pelters will pay huge dividents soon.Sepratists and Hurriyat should be side lined and their source of funding from Pakistan should be completely chocked.They Hurriyat generally gets funds via Hawala,from Pakistan Embassy,via Nepal and from smugglers.Ensure Nepal sources are dried up if needed kill a few with help of underworld,we can liquidate couple of Smugglers by simply lifting from Indian side without much fan fare.Liqiuid small Hurriyat fry clandestinely and start propagating they have crossed to Pakistan.
Surely Pakistan will adopt means even new methods to oppose Doval's Policy .A few set backs are bound to happen as it happens in any Terror fight. It is also granted Ghotlagahth Bandan of Rahul will deride Doval policy .We should go a little back during Rao's PMship.
Late Shri KPS Gill during Congress Regime openly liquidated Punjab Insurgency boldly and numerous stage manged encounters. .BUT IT WAS INDIA'S LUCK LUCK THAT GILL LIQUIDATED PAK SUPPOETED INSURGENCY DURING NARSIMA RAO'S RULE WHO WAS INTELLIGENT ENOUGH TO UNDERSTAND THE INTRICACIES OF TERROR WAR.iNDIAS GREATEST LUCK WAS THAT GANDHIS HAD NO SAY IN THE GOVT .SONIA CLAN AND BRIGADE HAD BEEN EFFECTIVELY SIDE LINED BY RAO.
Compare lack lustre cowardly performance of Soni-Rahul Govt headed by puppet Manohan Sing .Armys' hands were tied that when ever Pak used to do cross Border Firing Indians were aske dnot fire back .Pakistanis on Loudspaekers used to taunt us 'Kaya Delhi sey orders nahin aye ?? Fir eback karo na "" Our self respecting Faujis have to bear taunts of the Pakis.
Once Modi came and ordered Army fire 10 times more if Pakis fire.CROSS BORDER FIRING SOON VANISHED AS INDIAN FORCES STARED DESTROYING PAK VILLAGES AFTER VILLAGES.PAKISTAN KO HOSH AA GYA .
Remember Pakistan is STILL fighting an dirty War to dismember India & Dirty Wars can be fought WITH only more dirtier methods than that of the opponents.Our opposition does not understand that rather to please vote banks our Opposition oppose any such Terror liquidation systems.That is why India under Congres,Devghoda and Gujral who foolishly destroyed the assets of RAW in Pakistan.Due those idocracy of the Skiu -Congi Leaders India have been suffering and we are paying the price .
Time is ripe as World is crying atrocities of Jihadi Terrorists .World will appreciate and approve any mehtohd we follow to liquidate Zihadi Terror irrespective of small small set backs .
BTW, we are not seeing that many stories about stone pelting. What happened? Have Kashmiris run out of stones?