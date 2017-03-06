The Newswire
03 June 2017 Last Updated at 4:49 pm International

35 Injured After A Massive Explosion In Southern Iran

Tehran [Iran]
A huge explosion at a hypermarket in Iran's southern city of Shiraz wounded at least 35 people on Friday night.

The head of the medical emergency center of the province, Mohammad Reza Alimanesh, announced that following an explosion at a hypermarket in Shiraz, Fars Province, on Friday night 35 people were injured, reports Tasnim News Agency.

However, he assured that no one has been killed in the incident.

The walls of the store have collapsed because of the force of the blast which also damaged nearby shops and houses.

The explosion also caused the electricity in the district to be cut off for an hour.

The reason behind the blast is under investigation, according to provincial authorities. (ANI)

Iran Bomb Blasts Terrorism International
