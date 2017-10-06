The Newswire
11 June 2017

34 Naxals arrested from Chhattisgarh's Sukma

SUKMA (CHHATTISGARH)
As many as 34 Naxals were on Sunday arrested from Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

The Naxals were arrested from Sukma's Chintagufa and Fulbagdi areas.

This was done in a joint operation by the district force, Special Task Force (STF) and DRG.

Deatils Awaited...

(ANI)

Chhattisgarh Maoists/Naxals Police & Security Forces National
