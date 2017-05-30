The Newswire
30 May 2017

32 Hindu Inmates Observe Roza With Muslims in Muzaffarnagar Jail

Muzaffarnagar
About 32 Hindu inmates lodged in a jail in Muzaffarnagar are observing 'roza', the dawn-to- dusk fast during Ramzan along with 1,174 Muslim prisoners.

According to jail superintendent Rakesh Singh, prison authorities have made special arrangements for the inmates who are performing roza. Milk and dry fruits are being provided to them for 'iftar'.

Out of 2,600 inmates, 1,174 Muslims and 32 Hindus are observing the fast. 

