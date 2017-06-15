30 Per Cent Women in Madhya Pradesh Unaware of Methods of Contraception

Nearly 30 per cent women in Madhya Pradesh are not aware of the methods of contraception, claims an organisation engaged in promoting sexual health and family planning

There is a need to generate awareness through media that birth control is an essential component of primary and reproductive health, Family Planning Association of India's (FPA India) Bhopal branch president Dr Mamta Mishra said here yesterday.

"According to a study, nearly 30 per cent women in Madhya Pradesh are not aware of the methods of contraception as no such information reaches them," she said during a meeting with mediapersons to sensitise them about the status of family planning in MP.

Family planning is an essential component of primary health care and reproductive health, Mishra said adding that media can play an important role in spreading awareness about the rising population.

She said lack of awareness is the reason behind lagging in family planning programme.

"People consider use of condom as the best way for family planning, therefore, its quality should be improved and a system should be developed to ensure that it reaches every household," Mishra said.

FPAI's director, advocacy, Bindiya Nimla also said that media can play an important role in spreading awareness about family planning.

The journalists present on the occasion were of the view that FPAI must share its success stories with people by using print, electronic and social media platforms to generate awareness about birth control.

FPA India, registered under the Societies Registration Act 1860 and Bombay Public Trust Act 1950, is the national affiliate of the International Planned Parenthood Federation.