The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
24 June 2017 Last Updated at 7:05 pm International

3 Terrorists Killed In A Gun Battle In Near Peshawar

Peshawar
3 Terrorists Killed In A Gun Battle In Near Peshawar
Representative Image

Three terrorists, including their ring leader, were today killed and four security personnel injured in a gun battle in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The hours-long gun battle happened in Peshawar district.

The terrorists were holed up in an abandoned building previously used as a floor mill.

The police surrounded the building and asked the terrorists to surrender, but they started firing instead.

Advertisement opens in new window

The police retaliated and killed three terrorists while another terrorist was arrested.

Three policemen, which included two station house officers, and one soldier received injuries during the raid.

Huge quantity of arms and ammunition were seized from their possession.

READ MORE IN:
Peshawar Border Defence International
Next Story : Prez Polls: Kovind to Start Campaign from His Home State UP on Sunday
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters