The Newswire
3 Soldiers Injured After Bomb Explodes Near Indo-Myanmar Border
Imphal
Representative image
Three Assam Rifles jawans were on Saturday injured in a blast near the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, police said.
The bomb, suspected to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), exploded at the junction of H Mongjang village and Imphal-Moreh road, about 103 km from Imphal, at about 2.15 pm when an Assam Rifle patrol party was moving on foot.
Three jawans -- Subedar Sher Ram, and Riflemen Sachin and Basumatari -- were injured, police said.
All three were airlifted by an Air Force helicopter to the military hospital at Leimakhong.
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Two Jawans Killed After Militants Attack Army Convoy in J&K
- Kashmir Problem Can't Be Solved By Just Snapping Our Fingers: Rajnath Singh
- Delhi Pass Percentage Falls By 13.67 Per Cent
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Guha Opens Up Indian Cricket's Pandora's Box, Spares No One In Resignation Letter
- Maharashtra: Protesting Farmers Continue To Spill Milk In Shirdi, Section 144 Imposed
- IIT Madras Beef Protest Shows 'Upbringing' Of Students, Says BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi
- 'Take Salary Cuts, Save Jobs,' Narayana Murthy Asks Senior Executives to Stop Layoffs
- Babri Demolition: CBI Court Frames Criminal Conspiracy Charges Against Advani, Joshi And Bharti
- Aircraft Scam: CBI Files Three Cases Against Civil Aviation Ministry And Air India
- Defending The Use of 'Human Shield', General Bipin Rawat Says 'Dirty War' In Kashmir Has To Be Fought With 'Innovative Ways'
- Last 3 Years Have Transformed People's Lives, Says PM Modi
Post a Comment