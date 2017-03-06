The Newswire
03 June 2017 National

3 Soldiers Injured After Bomb Explodes Near Indo-Myanmar Border

Imphal
Representative image

Three Assam Rifles jawans were on Saturday injured in a blast near the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, police said.

The bomb, suspected to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), exploded at the junction of H Mongjang village and Imphal-Moreh road, about 103 km from Imphal, at about 2.15 pm when an Assam Rifle patrol party was moving on foot.

Three jawans -- Subedar Sher Ram, and Riflemen Sachin and Basumatari -- were injured, police said.

All three were airlifted by an Air Force helicopter to the military hospital at Leimakhong.

