3 Policemen Killed By ISIS In Pakistan's Balochistan

At least three policemen were killed today in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province bordering Afghanistan allegedly by the Islamic State militant group.

The motorcycle-borne attackers targeted a police check post in the provincial capital of Quetta.

Unidentified motorcyclists opened fired at a police check post in Gen area of Chakki Shahwani on Saryab Road of the provincial capital, resulting in the death of three police personnel, police said.

Advertisement opens in new window

One policeman died on the spot while the other two succumbed to the bullet wounds at the hospital, an official said.

Police launched a manhunt to nab the culprits who fled after the incident.

A local affiliate of Islamic State militant group later claimed responsibility for the attack.

The incident occurred after security forces killed 12 militants in a three-day operation at the start of this month in Balochistan's Mastung area.