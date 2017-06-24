The Newswire
24 June 2017 National

Sukma
3 Paramilitary Personnel Critically Injured During An Encounter With Maoists In Sukma
Representative image

Three paramilitary personnel were critically injured on Saturday during an encounter with Maoists in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. Till the last reports came, total five jawans were injured who were evacuated and shifted to hospital.

At the time of filing this report, the encounter is still underway and the forces are retaliating against the Maoists. More details are awaited.

Before this encounter, two women Naxals were gunned down on June 21 in an encounter with the joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Abujmarh area of Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. (ANI)

Raman Singh Chhattisgarh Maoists/Naxals Anti-Maoist Operation National
