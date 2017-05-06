21-Year-Old Woman Gangraped In Punjab, Two Arrested
A 21-year-old woman was raped by five persons at Nikkosaran village here, the police said on Monday.
The woman, who hailed from a village in Batala here, lodged a police complaint .
She alleged that Rajan Singh, a resident of Nikkosaran village, forcibly took her to an abandoned house under Dera Baba Nanak police station on Saturday.
He raped her and threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed about the incident to anyone.
She alleged that Rajan also called his friends Jagroop Singh, Rubal, Pamma and Gopa, residents of the same village, who also raped her.
The accused fled after committing the crime, the complainant said.
A case been has registered against the five on charges of rape and criminal intimidation.
Rajan, Jagroop and Rubal have been arrested, the police said, adding that the remaining two accused were on the run. (PTI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Five Countries Cut Tie With Qatar, Doha Terms It 'Unjustified'
- 4 Militants Killed In Retaliatory Firing By CRPF
- CBI Raid At NDTV's Prannoy Roy's Houses
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Railways Asked To Pay Rs 75,000 To Passenger Whose Seat Was Occupied By Others
- Uttar Pradesh: Police Jeep Tries To Save Cow, Kills 60-Year-Old Woman, Injures Her Grandchildren
- 'Jihadi Jack', First Man From UK To Join ISIS, Caught By Kurdish fighters In Syria: Report
- Pakistani Woman Guns Down Husband for Sexually Abusing Daughter-In-Law
- Babri Demolition: CBI Court Frames Criminal Conspiracy Charges Against Advani, Joshi And Bharti
- Aircraft Scam: CBI Files Three Cases Against Civil Aviation Ministry And Air India
- Defending The Use of 'Human Shield', General Bipin Rawat Says 'Dirty War' In Kashmir Has To Be Fought With 'Innovative Ways'
- Last 3 Years Have Transformed People's Lives, Says PM Modi
Post a Comment