The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
01 June 2017 Last Updated at 11:34 am National

21-Year-Old Sailor Found Dead on INS Rana, Probe Underway

Visakhapatnam
21-Year-Old Sailor Found Dead on INS Rana, Probe Underway
Representative Image

A sailor has died under suspicious circumstances on INS Rana in Naval dockyard early this morning.

An inquiry is currently underway in this regard.

The sailor, Vikas is 21-year-old and hailed from Madhya Pradesh. 

READ MORE IN:
Andhra Navy National
Next Story : ACB Conducts Searches At Several Places in Delhi Following Kapil Mishra's 'Medical Scam' Charges
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters